Arsenal linked with move to sign 22-year-old Everton star: Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of the January transfer window.

The Daily Mail (via OneFootball) reports that the Gunners have been watching the midfielder closely. They could follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal for the Belgian.

Onana has been in fine form since joining Everton from LOSC Lille in August 2022 for a reported £33 million. He's made 16 appearances across competitions this season, bagging two goals and one assist.

The Belgium international is considered an indispensable asset for Sean Dyche's Toffees' side. He excels as a holding midfielder but can also play a variety of different midfield roles.

Arsenal have set their sights on signing a new midfielder in January and Onana is the latest name to be linked. The Gunners have also considered a move for Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz but a potential deal for the Brazilian is viewed as difficult.

That may also be the case regarding a swoop for Onana given Everton are battling at the bottom half of the table. The Merseysiders were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules but recently propelled themselves out of the relegation zone.

Onana has four years left on his contract with the Toffees. Arsenal's interest in the Belgian could stem from an eagerness to find a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Thomas Partey

According to ESPN, Arsenal are considering selling Partey in January to free up funds to sign a replacement. The Ghanaian midfielder's future at the Emirates is in doubt as he continues to struggle with injury issues.

Partey has appeared just five times across competitions this season due to various fitness issues. He's missed his side's last eight Premier League games because of a recurring hamstring problem.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder isn't expected back in action until January. He will then head off to the African Cup of Nations with Ghana, leaving Arteta light of options in midfield.

Partey's future has been the subject of speculation since Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United. Serie A giants Juventus have been regularly linked with the veteran midfielder who has two years left on his contract.

The 30-year-old's entire spell at the Emirates has been blighted by injury issues. He's made 104 appearances across competitions since joining in 2020, scoring five goals and providing four assists.