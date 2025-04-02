Arsenal and Liverpool in €40m chase for 24-year-old Algerian attacker: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have shown interest in signing Mohamed Amoura from Belgian club Union St. Gilloise in the summer transfer window, according to Le Equipe. The 24-year-old striker, currently on loan with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg, has impressed in his recent outings.

Ad

Turning out for Algeria in the African World Cup Qualifiers on March 26, Amoura scored a brace against Botswana before netting a hat-trick against Mozambique. His performances have ensured that Algeria lead their group table and are in pole position to qualify for the 2026 event.

Amoura has played 27 matches across all competitions for Wolfsburg this season and found the back of the net on 10 occasions. He also has eight assists to his name, and it is this all-round ability that has got Arsenal and Liverpool interested. Both clubs are on the lookout for players who can score goals and also help their teammates, and Amoura seems to fit the bill well.

Ad

Trending

Amoura is under contract with the Belgian club till June 2028, and this is a scenario that both English teams need to consider. Moreover, Wolfsburg have the option of buying him after his loan deal expires at the end of this campaign for €14.5 million (£12m). If the German club decide to trigger this option, the others in the race will have to up the ante.

As per the aforementioned report, the striker could be available for a sum between €35 and €40 million in the summer transfer window.

Ad

Mohamed Amoura will have to fight for a starting spot at Arsenal if he makes the move

Amoura will have to fight to become a starter at Arsenal, despite their recent attacking results. The likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are out injured, and Bukayo Saka has only just returned from the sidelines.

Ad

Neither Jesus nor Havertz is expected to be back this season. While the former has ruptured his ACL, the latter is struggling with a hamstring injury. Jesus might be back towards the latter end of this year, while Havertz is expected to return in July. This has also ensured that the Gunners' challenge for the Premier League title has been far from easy.

Of late, manager Mikel Arteta has taken to playing central midfielder Mikel Merino as the sole striker, with few options for him on the bench. Merino, to his credit, has scored two goals in his last two appearances for Arsenal, although he is not a long-term solution.

Ad

After the January transfer window, Arteta admitted to feeling frustrated as they failed to bring any new strikers.

"We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad. With players with injuries, we’ve been impacted and we haven’t achieved it," said Arteta (via Yahoo Sports).

"We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well. When you try your best and do things, you see the people and we share the same intentions, when you don’t achieve it okay, for sure there are things to learn from it," he added.

Ad

Amoura, who has scored 17 goals for Algeria in 33 appearances, will be a fine addition to the north London side. However, his inexperience in the top European leagues may go against him.

Even Liverpool, who seem certain of winning the Premier League this season, can do with his presence in their squad. However, he may have to face competition from the likes of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo for a starting spot if an Anfield move materializes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback