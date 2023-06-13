Arsenal and Liverpool to battle Real Madrid for La Liga forward - Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are among clubs interested in signing Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Chukwueze, 24, has been a key player for Villarreal since making his senior debut in their 2-2 draw against Rangers in the UEFA Europa League in September 2018. He has bagged 37 goals and 31 assists in 207 appearances across competitions for then.

However, there are doubts about the Nigeria international's future at Villarreal, with his current deal expiring next year. The winger's contract situation, coupled with his performances for the Yellow Submarine, has put clubs across Europe on alert.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in Chukwueze, according to the aforementioned source. Aston Villa and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on him in England. The forward could stay in Spain, too, with Real Madrid reportedly keen on acquiring his services.

AC Milan, meanwhile, are determined to steal a march over other clubs in the race to sign the Nigerian. As per the aforementioned report, they're prepared to begin talks with Villarreal over a deal. The Rossoneri are also expected to touch base with the forward's entourage to discuss a potential transfer.

Villarreal, meanwhile, have reportedly not placed a price tag on Chukwueze despite his contract ending next year. Hence, it remains to be seen how much the left-footed winger will cost.

Arsenal and Liverpool could bring in Chukwueze to provide cover for Bukayo Saka and Mohamed Salah, respectively. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are short of options in attack, with Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz set to depart at the end of the month.

How did Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid-target Samuel Chukwueze fare in his last game for Villarreal?

Samuel Chukwueze played 50 games across competitions for Villarreal in the 2022-23 season, bagging 13 goals and 11 assists. His last appearance for the club came in their 2-2 La Liga draw against Atletico Madrid earlier this month.

The Nigerian started on the right flank for the Yellow Submarine but had a relatively quiet game. He earned a Sofascore rating of 6.5, with only two of Villarreal's starters faring worse.

Chukwueze's only shot in the game was off target, and he completed just three of nine dribbles attempted. The Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid-target also lost possession 11 times, with only Alberto Moreno faring worse among his teammates.

The winger, though, had 52 touches and completed 33 passes with 89% accuracy. He also played three key passes. Chukwueze was eventually replaced by Alex Baena in the 66th minute.

