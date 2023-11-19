Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing star who rejected move to PL giants - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool have both reportedly shown a keen interest in acquiring the services of Ansu Fati, currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Barcelona.

Fati's journey to the Premier League took an intriguing turn during the summer transfer window when he made the decision to join the Seagulls, rejecting Tottenham Hotspur.

BBC Sport’s Guillem Balague (via TBR Football) revealed Tottenham Hotspur had to deal with a near-miss in securing a loan deal for the Spain international. Fati's discussions with Tottenham's head coach Ange Postecoglou were reportedly progressing well until a conversation with Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi swayed his decision.

Recent reports from Football Transfers (via TBR Football) have now shed further light on the 21-year-old's future in the Premier League. Arsenal have expressed interest in the forward, but they face significant obstacles in Liverpool and Manchester United.

Fati is also said to have his own aspiration, outside of the Premier League entirely. The forward reportedly wants to return to Barcelona at the conclusion of his loan spell, aiming to establish himself with the La Liga champions.

His performance at Brighton has been noteworthy, albeit limited in terms of starts. He has made one starting appearance and seven as a substitute in the Premier League, contributing two goals. His impact in the UEFA Europa League has been more pronounced, with two goals and an assist in four matches.

Liverpool's superior attack gives them edge over Arsenal: Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton has pinpointed a critical factor that gives Liverpool an advantage over Arsenal in the ongoing Premier League title race. As per Sutton's analysis, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool boasts superior attacking options compared to the Gunners. This is a distinction that could prove pivotal in the battle for Premier League glory.

This season's race for the title has evolved into a highly competitive affair. In contrast to the last season, where Arsenal and Manchester City were the primary contenders, the current season sees the Reds joining the fray.

Sutton, speaking on BBC’s Monday Night Club, echoed the sentiment that the Gunners might be lacking in attack (via Daily Post):

“The issue with Arsenal is that, and I think Alan Shearer said about Eddie Nketiah not being an elite striker, and I think everybody feels there is maybe the thought there is a bit of a void in that centre-forward position for Arsenal, whereas Liverpool have that covered.

“Arteta can play Jesus, Nketiah; he can play Trossard if he wants as a false nine, but they don’t have the options that Liverpool have.”

Jurgen Klopp's men have scored 27 goals in the Premier League and are second, just a point behind leaders Manchester City. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men are level on points with the Merseysiders but have scored 26 goals.