Arsenal and Liverpool keeping tabs on 23-year-old star from rival PL club: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey for a potential summer move. The former England U-21 international has caught the eye with his displays after rising through the ranks at Villa Park, and is highly rated.

Jacob Ramsey has suffered from injury problems over the last two seasons, notably missing six weeks of action earlier this term. His injuries have not deterred suitors from showing their interest in him, with Arsenal and Liverpool very keen, as per TBR Football.

Ramsey has contributed two goals and four assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season for Aston Villa. Due to injuries, he played only 16 league games for the side in the 2023-24 season.

Aston Villa reportedly turned down an approach from Arsenal for striker Ollie Watkins during the January transfer window, and will be just as reluctant to let go of one of their prized assets. Still only 23 years old, Ramsey has established himself firmly in the sights of manager Unai Emery, who is keen to keep hold of the talented midfielder.

Villa reportedly considered selling Ramsey in the summer to ease some of their PSR troubles but decided against doing so, instead selling Omari Kellyman to Chelsea for £19 million. Ramsey is contracted to his boyhood club until 2027 and is seen as a big part of the future of the club.

Liverpool, Arsenal set sights on Girona star: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal have set their sights on signing Spanish left-back Miguel Gutierrez from Girona, as per Fichajes.net. The defender has impressed in each of the last two seasons, having moved to the Catalan club from Real Madrid.

Liverpool have a number of targets in their sights as they look to replace the ageing Andy Robertson, and Gutierrez fits the bill. With a modest release clause of €30 million and the ability to contribute effectively at both ends of the pitch, the 23-year-old can slot into Arne Slot's system easily.

The Spaniard also has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta's side, who are preparing for the exits of both Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer. Manchester United are also interested in the left-back, who has seven goal contributions in 26 appearances this season.

