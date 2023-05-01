Arsenal and Liverpool linked with exciting 21-year-old defender who could be relegated from the Premier League: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Southampton centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap this summer.

Bella-Kotchap, 21, has emerged as one of the top defensive talents in the Premier League since joining the Saints from Bochum for a fee in the region of £10 million last summer. He has laid out two assists in 25 games this campaign.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones showered praise on Bella-Kotchap's outings for Southampton in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Shedding light on the player's future, he elaborated:

"Bella-Kotchap's performance levels, even in tough times they've been pretty good. Tough to know exactly who would be willing to take a punt on him but to know just where he was at even before he came to Saints."

Identifying Liverpool and Arsenal as two potential suitors for the two-cap Germany international, Jones concluded:

"Liverpool would have had an eye on him before. I don't know whether they would be looking to come back in for him but they've been suitors before. Arsenal could well have a look again, knowing that they've got to probably make a signing in that area of the pitch. So, it will be interesting to see whether they rekindle interest."

The Reds are currently hoping to sign a centre-back this summer due to Virgil van Dijk's age and Joel Matip's potential exit. Should Bella-Kotchap join the Reds, he would provide solid competition for places.

The Gunners, on the other hand, are keen to bolster their defensive department in the upcoming summer transfer window. Rob Holding is regarded as a poor backup to William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in a central role.

Liverpool favorites to sign Arsenal target, says Fabrizio Romano

In his Caught Offside column, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Liverpool are in pole position to snap up Arsenal target and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer. He wrote:

"Despite reported interest from Arsenal in Mason Mount, Liverpool remain the favorites for the Blues midfielder, as they consider Mount one of their top priorities for the summer transfer window."

Mount, 24, is currently in a contract standoff with Chelsea with his current deal set to expire in 14 months. He has been in below-par form this campaign, scoring just three goals and providing five assists in 35 appearances so far.

Apart from the aforementioned clubs, a number of other Premier League sides are also said to be interested in acquiring the 36-cap England star's services. Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle United have also recently expressed their interest in signing the two-time Chelsea 'Player of the Year', according to GOAL.

