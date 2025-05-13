Arsenal and Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign 20-year-old Spanish sensation wanted by Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid are interested in a move for 20-year-old Spanish sensation Dean Huijsen, but Arsenal and Liverpool are in pole position to sign the defender. According to a report from Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, the talented centre-back is expected to make a decision in due course.

There are indications that Huijsen's mind is made up about going to Spain, where he could enjoy the prestige and long-term security of the club. Los Blancos are widely searching for future talents to take over from players like Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who are both in their 30s.

While the Spanish giants might be keen on his services, both Arsenal and Liverpool are said to be leading the race. Huijsen's package features a £50 million release clause, payable in three instalments, and is within the affordability of keen clubs. German giants Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the young Spaniard, but they will need to sell players to raise the funds for Huijsen.

Their focus is reportedly set on Jonathan Tah, who they can get from Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer. This has effectively put them out of the race for Huijsen, leaving the door open for other European giants.

Former goalkeeper says Arsenal would make a ‘real statement’ by signing Real Madrid winger who Liverpool have targeted

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels Arsenal would make a big statement against their competition by acquiring Rodrygo from Real Madrid. The Gunners are not the only interested party, with Liverpool also setting their sights on the 24-year-old Brazilian forward.

Rodrygo's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is questionable (via TBR Football). He has found himself more out of favor in Real Madrid, especially with the recent signing of Kylian Mbappe and the constant importance of players like Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Robinson said to Football Insider (via Metro):

"He is is a wide player – they need a number nine, but if you sign him and a number nine, that’s a real statement. What it would cost you to get Rodrygo, and would he want to go to Arsenal, is two different things.

"[Bukayo] Saka will play on the right-hand side, Rodrygo can play on the left – if you have those two as a wide pairing, that’s one hell of a pairing to fit in behind a world-class number nine."

Liverpool have also joined the fray to sign Rodrygo. However, Real Madrid do have the upper hand as his existing contract expires in June 2028, giving them the freedom to set an astronomical price.

