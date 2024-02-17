Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for £55 million-rated star who rejected Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle for the services of Brazilian winger Raphinha, who has been made available by Spanish giants Barcelona for a fee of around £55 million, according to HITC Football.

Raphinha joined Barcelona in 2022 for a reported fee of €58 million following an impressive spell for Leeds United in the Premier League. Since his arrival, has appeared 71 times for the Blaugrana, netting 14 times and assisting another 19.

This season, Raphinha has been a great impact player for Barca, contributing four goals and seven assists in 21 appearances, mostly off the bench. This has garnered him great attention from the Premier League as well as the Saudi Pro League.

Raphinha has already been linked with a move away from Camp Nou in the summer, amid Barcelona's financial troubles. They could be forced to part ways with many of their key players in the summer to balance their sheets and the Brazilian could be one of many leaving the club.

Arsenal are said to be eyeing up a haul of multiple Barcelona attackers as both Raphinha and Ferran Torres have been put up for sale by the Catalan club. The Gunners had already attempted to sign the Brazilian before he made the move to Barcelona in 2022, and manager Mikel Arteta is said to be a long-term admirer of Torres.

Liverpool have also been long-term admirers of the Brazilian after he impressed during his stint in the Premier League. His tendency to cut inside onto his left foot from the right flank could entice the Reds into making him their Mohamed Salah replacement down the line.

With Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham and Newcastle United also interested in Raphinha's services, Arsenal or Liverpool will have to be efficient in their transfer activity if they are to bring the Brazilian to their club.

Liverpool considering summer move for 17-year-old wonderkid midfielder

Aside from the ex-Leeds United winger in Raphinha, Liverpool are also weighing up a move for current Leeds United wonderkid Archie Gray, according to Football Insider.

The Reds already showed interest in bringing the player into the club in the January transfer window and are reportedly still interested in signing him in the summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder has established himself as a key player for Leeds United, having made 34 appearances in the heart of midfield across all competitions. He can operate not only as a midfielder but also as a right-back, proving his versatility and quality.

Gray has a contract that runs till 2028, which could make it tricky for Liverpool to secure a good deal. If Leeds fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season, Gray might be tempted by a move to Anfield.

However, the Reds are likely not the only suitors for Gray's services. They will potentially have to battle with multiple Premier League clubs to sign the youngster.