Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of Marco Asensio from La Liga giants Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca for around £3.9m in the summer of 2015 and has made over 200 appearances for the club. However, the Spaniard could soon be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out for Asensio's signature. The Premier League duo are among five clubs interested in acquiring the 25-year-old's services from Real Madrid.

Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on taking Asensio to England, but face stiff competition from other top clubs in Europe. Apart from the Premier League pair, Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan are also claimed to be interested in signing the midfielder.

However, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly leading the race to sign Asensio from Real Madrid. While the Bundesliga giants remain in pole position to land the Spaniard, it remains to be seen if Arsenal and Liverpool can lure him to England.

Asensio is claimed to have offers from England, Italy and Spain ahead of the winter transfer window. It is up to him to choose which club he wants to join as his Real Madrid future remains in the air.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



( ? ) | 🗞



#BVB 🇪🇸 Borussia Dortmund is among the interested parties for Marco Asensio of Real Madrid. The 25-year-old Spaniard is not satisfied with his current role. BVB is even said to be in pole position for a possible signing in the winter.( ? ) | 🗞 @ElNacionalWeb 🇪🇸 Borussia Dortmund is among the interested parties for Marco Asensio of Real Madrid. The 25-year-old Spaniard is not satisfied with his current role. BVB is even said to be in pole position for a possible signing in the winter. ( ? ) | 🗞 @ElNacionalWeb #BVB https://t.co/WMYJBhpUDR

Marco Asensio unhappy at Real Madrid amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Since joining Real Madrid in 2015, Asensio has helped the side to many trophies, including two La Liga and Champions League titles each. However, the versatile midfielder is reportedly no longer happy in the Spanish capital.

Asensio has only amassed 377 minutes of playing time for Real Madrid this season. He feels he has done enough to earn regular action and is unhappy with his situation at the club. With playing time hard to come by under Carlo Ancelotti, Asensio is considering his future at the club.

Should Asensio decide to leave Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly prepared to give him a new home in England. Juventus, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing him.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former Mallorca star has a contract with Real Madrid until the summer of 2023. There have been suggestions that Real Madrid want him to extend his deal until 2026. But, as things stand, Asensio is unlikely to see out his contract with Los Blancos.

Edited by Aditya Singh