Arsenal and Liverpool told to pay £26 million to land in-form Bundesliga midfielder this summer: Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt have reportedly set a price tag of £26 million for Arsenal and Liverpool target Jesper Lindstrom.

Lindstrom, 23, joined Frankfurt from Brondby IF for a fee in the region of £6 million in 2021. After guiding his boyhood club to the 2020-21 Danish Superliga title, he helped Die Adler lift the UEFA Europa League trophy last season.

A right-footed versatile operator blessed with pace and flair, the nine-cap Denmark international was in fine form prior to his ankle injury this campaign. He has scored nine goals and laid out four assists in 33 overall games so far.

According to Sport BILD, Frankfurt are willing to offload a host of first-team stars in the upcoming summer transfer window. They are interested in selling Lindstrom as he has the right profile to bring in a big transfer amount.

Oliver Glasner's side are aware of Arsenal and Liverpool's interest in Lindstrom and have set an asking price of £26 million. They are aiming to start a bidding war for their midfielder this summer with Napoli also interested.

Lindstrom, who has a deal until June 2026 at the Waldstadion, could emerge as a rotational option for Arsenal. He could feature as a backup for Martin Odegaard in a central role or deputize on either flank if and when needed.

Should the 2021-22 Bundesliga Rookie of the Season secure a move to Liverpool, he could provide multiple solutions to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp. He could start in a midfield three or offer additional depth in wide positions.

Arsenal and Liverpool linked with 21-year-old defender: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keen to rope in Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap this summer.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer insider Dean Jones shed light on the German's future. He elaborated:

"Bella-Kotchap's performance levels, even in tough times they've been pretty good. Tough to know exactly who would be willing to take a punt on him but to know just where he was at even before he came to Saints."

Identifying two potential suitors for Bella-Kotchap, Jones concluded:

"Liverpool would have had an eye on him before. I don't know whether they would be looking to come back in for him but they've been suitors before. Arsenal could well have a look again, knowing that they've got to probably make a signing in that area of the pitch. So, it will be interesting to see whether they rekindle interest."

Bella-Kotchap, 21, has emerged as one of the top defensive talents in the Premier League since joining the Saints from Bochum for a fee in the region of £10 million last summer. He has laid out two assists in 25 games this campaign.

