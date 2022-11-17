Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino attracting shock interest from European giants: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, on loan at Blackpool Town, is attracting interest from Barcelona, as per Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The Blaugrana are said to have identified Patino, 19, as a potential target and have been impressed with his performances for Blackpool.

Patino has made 16 appearances, bagging two goals and as many assists while on loan at Bloomfield Road.

The Watford-born English teenager began his career at St Albans City before a short spell at Luton Town.

The English midfielder then joined Arsenal's youth system in 2015 and made his senior team debut aged 17 in December 2020.

However, with competition for places difficult for the teenager to consistently break into Mikel Arteta's side, he was sent out on loan to Blackpool.

The Seasiders adore Patino and have their own song for him as he has become a fan favorite at Bloomfield Road.

His teammate Jerry Yates praised the Arsenal teenager, saying (via Evening Standard):

“He’s sensational. He deserves all the credit. Hearing the fans singing his song for 90 minutes I bet is surreal to be honest. He’s only young, but the way he has took to the Championship is unbelievable. He’ll be a top, top player.”

Barcelona seems to be on the lookout for a new midfielder, with Sergio Busquets' performances have drawn criticism this season.

The veteran midfielder is expected to leave when his contract expires next summer.

Meanwhile, Franck Kessie's future at Barcelona is uncertain as he has managed 13 appearances across competitions and just five as a starter.

Arsenal manager Arteta on speculation he could succeed Xavi at Barcelona

Arteta's is currently tied to the Gunners until 2025

The impressive job Arteta has overseen at the Emirates Stadium has drawn the attention of Barcelona.

The Spaniard has propelled his Gunners side up the Premier League table, and they head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup break in top spot.

Arsenal hold a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and the former Barca midfielder is earning praise.

He is also being linked as a potential future candidate to replace Xavi, whose job at the Nou Camp seems safe for now.

The Spanish coach has Barca sitting top of La Liga with a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid.

However, his men dropped out of the Champions League in the group stages for the second consecutive season.

When asked about his links to the Blaugrana, Arteta said (via the Mirror):

"There is always going to be speculation when there are elections in Barcelona. It's a huge team and obviously, I was raised there as a player, and they're always going to be linked."

He added:

"But I'm fully focused on the job that I have to do here. We have a lot to do and I'm really enjoying it. I feel privileged to manage this football club and I'm extremely happy."

