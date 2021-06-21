Arsenal look to sell Alexandre Lacazette and sign Bundesliga forward as replacement - Reports

Arsenal are looking to add more goals to their squad this summer, and have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Andre Silva.

The Gunners struggled for goals and creativity last season, and will perhaps need to add another creative midfielder as well. However, a forward is high on their transfer wish list.

Having missed out on European football for the first time in more than two decades, Arsenal will have to sell first to sign new players.

This would be a fantastic signing.https://t.co/DoQq1FoBEO — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) June 20, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette is one of the players who has been linked with an Arsenal exit. The Frenchman put in some subpar performances for Arsenal last season, and is expected to be shipped out this summer.

Lacazette’s contract with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2022, and the Gunners want to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free.

Arsenal among several clubs linked with a move for Andre Silva

Only Robert Lewandowski scored more goals than Andre Silva in the Bundesliga last season, so the Portuguese is attracting a lot of interest from top European clubs.

Manchester City and Manchester United are two other Premier League sides interested in signing Silva, and if their interest is serious, Arsenal could find it hard to sign the forward.

Eintracht Frankfurt have placed a price-tag of £34 million on the Portuguese forward, so he isn’t entirely out of Arsenal’s reach. However, the Gunners will have to sell a couple of players first to get their man.

Andre Silva had a bit of a breakthrough season. 28 goals and five assists in Bundesliga, seven of the goals were penalties. Eight from headers. Probably only behind Lewandowski & Haaland as far as top strikers in the division in 2020-21. 26 years old. https://t.co/ZBmxuLbjAa — Orbinho (@Orbinho) June 20, 2021

Silva scored 28 goals in 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht last season, and was a key player for the side as they narrowly missed out on Champions League football.

There has been a managerial change at Eintracht, so it remains to be seen if Silva will stick around or move if an offer from the Premier League arrives this summer.

The Gunners will hope Silva chooses them over the two Manchester clubs who can offer him better wages and Champions League football.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava