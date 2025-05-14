Arsenal make 21-year-old Portuguese-based star potential William Saliba successor amid Real Madrid interest: Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a move for Sporting's Ousmane Diomande, whom they consider a potential successor to William Saliba. According to a report by Football Transfers, Arsenal fear the possibility of losing the French defender to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos await the arrival of Xabi Alonso after the season concludes. Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed on Tuesday that Alonso has requested a top centre-back to bolster their defence. As per Marca, club president Florentino Perez has also informed the hierarchy to go all-out for Saliba.

Arsenal are taking precautionary measures for Saliba's departure. The French defender is contracted till 2027. But with RMC Sport stating that Real Madrid can make Saliba the most expensive defender in football history, the Gunners have started searching for alternatives.

Arsenal had sent their head of recruitment, James Ellis, to watch Sporting's game against Benfica last weekend to monitor Ousmane Diomande's performance. Football Transfers claims the 21-year-old has been a long-term target for the Gunners. At such a mere age, he has established himself in the backline of Ruben Amorim's former club.

The last year saw the Ivory Coast defender win the Primeira Liga (Portuguese top tier) and the Africa Cup of Nations for his country. This season, he has already featured in 45 games across all competitions for his club.

Diomande is sublime in aerial duels and decent in tackling. A success rate of 65% for aerial duels and 61.1% in tackles won play proof to that.

William Saliba's 2024-25 season at Arsenal and how he can help Real Madrid

Arsenal conceded the fewest goals in the previous edition of the Premier League (29) and are maintaining the same feat this season as well (33 goals conceded with two games remaining). The partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has played a huge role in that.

Saliba's defensive attributes this season have been worth lauding. He has won 64.3% of the ground duels and 62.2% of the aerial ones. The Frenchman has also registered a whopping 150 recoveries and was booked just twice and sent off only once.

The centre-back can be a potential build-up option for Alonso at Los Blancos. He is a ball-playing defender who is enjoying a 94.6% passing accuracy this season. Additionally, his accuracy in delivering long balls (63.6%) will help Real Madrid in attacking transitions.

With Alonso preferring a 3-4-2-1 formation, Saliba might well be deployed in the centre of the three-man backline.

