Arsenal make 22-year-old Premier League star their top transfer target - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly made Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto their top transfer target in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners have signed Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko so far this summer. The Athletic's David Ornstein now reports that Arsenal's interest in Neto is concrete and he is their transfer priority.

Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don't plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can't spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous

The Portugal international extended his contract in March to keep him at Molineux until 2027. However, that hasn't deterred the Gunners from holding talks with his agent Jorge Mendes.

Talks are believed to have taken place over the last month over a potential summer transfer. Neto suffered a serious knee injury last season and made just 13 league appearances for the club, scoring and assisting one goal each.

He has started all three games for manager Bruno Lage this season but is yet to make a tangible contribution in the form of a goal or an assist. A winger by trade, Neto started the first two games on the left flank in Wolves' attack.

He was utilized as a right-wing-back in his team's 1-0 Premier League defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, August 20. The former SC Braga player can also play down the middle in attack.

Manager Mikel Arteta could use such versatility in his team, especially after it has become clear that he does not fancy starting Nicolas Pepe on a regular basis. The Ivory Coast international is yet to play a single minute of competitive football this season.

Arsenal open contract talks with Gabriel Martinelli

According to PA Sports journalist Mark Mann-Bryans, Arsenal have opened talks with Gabriel Martinelli over a new contract.

Understand that contract talks with Gabriel Martinelli have recently opened.



Expected to be on much improved terms.



Would be seen as a reward for fine form given he still has plenty of time to run on current deal and club already has an option to extend by a year.

The 21-year-old is currently on a deal that expires in the summer of 2024 with the option of being extended by another year. The Brazilian attacker has become a crucial part of Arsenal's team over the last few years.

He has scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists in 87 matches across all competitions for the north Londoners. Martinelli has started the season in great form, scoring a goal each in his team's first two league games.

He netted in their 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on August 5 before finding the net again in the Gunners' 4-2 win against Leicester City. Arsenal, who have nine points from a possible nine in the new campaign, want to reward Martinelli for his recent form.

