Arsenal to make €45 million offer to sign Real Madrid superstar in the summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering making a €45 million offer for Real Madrid star David Alaba in the summer.

However, signing Alaba won't be easy. According to El Nacional, he is happy playing under Carlo Ancelotti and believes he made the right choice of joining them from Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

Alaba is a highly versatile player, capable of playing anywhere down the left flank, in central defence and in midfield. But he has largely been used as a centre-back by Los Blancos.

The Austria international has the passing skills, dribbling ability and speed to succeed in multiple positions. It also makes him one of the most well-rounded centre-backs around.

Arsenal are reportedly offering to increase his annual net salary to €15 million — €3 million more than he currently pockets at the Santiago Bernabeu. He is also believed to be enticed by the Premier League.

Florentino Perez is apparently undecided on what action Real Madrid will take if an offer for Alaba arrives. It could be a chance to turn a clean profit on a player they signed for nothing in 2021.

Alaba (31) is also slowly entering the twilight of his playing days and suffered two separate injuries last season which restricted him to just 21 La Liga starts. Real Madrid are also confident in Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger's ability to act as his replacement.

Arsenal have already strengthened their defense after splurging €40 million to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax. They also have William Saliba, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhaes and Jakub Kiwior as their centre-back options.

It remains to be seen where Mikel Arteta will use Alaba if he manages to sign him in the coming weeks.

What Arsenal target David Alaba said about decision to leave Bayern for Real Madrid

David Alaba made 431 senior appearances for Bayern Munich since joining their academy in 2008 and won 27 trophies with them, including 10 league titles.

The Austrian was well-settled in Bavaria and was a regular starter for them but still took the call to leave for Real Madrid. In an interview with GQ magazine (h/t Mundo Deportivo) in October 2022, he recalled his decision to leave the Allianz Arena and said:

"The decision to leave Munich was one of the most difficult of my life. I took time to think long and hard and have many conversations with my family and those around me."

It clearly took a lot for Alaba to consider leaving Bayern. It remains to be seen if he is once again willing to relocate his life and change leagues with a move to Arsenal. He has won every trophy on offer with Real Madrid in just two seasons.