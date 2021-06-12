Arsenal make approach for Serie A superstar - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly inquired about Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine had a spectacular season for the Serie A outfit and has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta.

According to Italian football expert Ekrem Konur, the Gunners see De Paul as a replacement for Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell at Arsenal and Mikel Arteta has no plans of bringing him back.

De Paul is being highly sought-after by some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Atletico Madrid and Juventus said to be keen on securing the midfielder's signature this summer.

The Argentine still has three years left on his contract at Udinese but is set to leave the club this summer after an impressive 2020-21 campaign. De Paul bagged nine goals and the same number of assists in the Serie A and was one of the league's standout midfielders.

The 27-year old discussed his future with The Athletic last month and said:

"There’s been a lot of talk but I’m relaxed about it. My focus is on the next game, it’s not easy to leave here. At Udinese, it’s a family, the club provides you with everything even the simplest things so you can concentrate on your football."

If Arsenal do manage to sign De Paul, will be a huge coup for the Gunners as the Argentine is a huge upgrade on Ceballos. The midfielder will cost upwards of €40 million and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will be able to afford De Paul this summer.

Arsenal ready to revamp their midfield

Bissouma and Neves in action

De Paul isn't the only midfielder that Arsenal are targeting this summer. With Granit Xhaka set to leave for Roma, the Gunners have identified Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as the perfect replacement for the Swiss midfielder.

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Wolves over a £40 million move for the Portuguese midfielder. The Gunners are also interested in signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, as Mikel Arteta sees him as the perfect partner for Thomas Partey in midfield.

The Malian will cost Arsenal around £30 million and improve Arsenal's midfield significantly.

