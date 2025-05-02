Arsenal make approach to sign 25-year-old Manchester United target with £66 million release clause: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Manchester United target Francisco Trincao. The Sporting CP winger has a £66 million release clause and has already played in the Premier League.

As per a report in RECORD, Trincao is the latest player of interest for Arsenal. The Gunners are looking to add a winger and see the Portuguese star as the perfect winger who can challenge Gabriel Martinelli and someone who can help out Bukayo Saka on the right wing too.

Trincao has been on Manchester United's wishlist after his spell under Amorim at Sporting CP. The Red Devils manager has worked the most with the 25-year-old and has brought out the best in him. Under Amorim, Trincao has scored 31 goals and assisted 25 times in 131 games – more than half the goals in his career and nearly half the assists as well.

The winger has just over a year left on his contract and Sporting CP have been in talks to extend it. They also want to remove the €80 million clause from his contract but have not reached an agreement.

Speaking about his contract talks in November, Trincao said via Metro:

"We have not spoken yet about my contract renewal. Everyone knows I am happy here at Sporting. I am very happy, I love Lisbon, this is my club, of course I am happy."

Trincao has played for Wolverhampton on loan from Barcelona in the 2021/22 season. The winger played 28 matches in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting once for the Wolves.

Arsenal and Manchester United target praised by former teammate

Luis Neto spoke to the media about Francisco Trincao and claimed that the winger was improving quickly. He added the Arsenal and Manchester United target is only going to get better. He said via Metro:

"The player I saw doing in training everything that was difficult to transfer to the game was Trincao. In recovery training he was a complete standout, we saw him doing in training everything he does now.

"I had conversations with him and spoke to Paulinho and Esgaio, who knew him from Braga, about what was missing to move to another level. He added numbers, made wonderful plays, he was a decisive player and I am happy to have made that leap. There is no turning back now. My choice for the biggest surprise of the year would be Francisco."

Manchester United lead the race and have been linked with Trincao since his heroics for Portugal in the UEFA Nations League earlier this year.

