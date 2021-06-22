Arsenal make contact with goalkeeper's agent - Reports

Arsenal has reportedly contacted Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana's agent over a move this summer.

The Cameroonian's ban is set to be lifted in November, and with Bernd Leno potentially departing the club this summer, Mikel Arteta has identified Onana as a possible replacement for the German.

Onana is set to leave Ajax this summer after being found guilty of doping earlier this year. Arsenal is ready to take advantage of the situation and land the goalkeeper on a cut-price deal.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has already made contact with Onana's agent, but the negotiations are still at a very early stage. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said:

"Arsenal are in touch with the agent. They like the player. He is a serious opportunity but it’s not advanced talks or closed yet. Arsenal will talk to people close to Onana with his agent to understand the situation."

Any move for Onana will depend upon whether Bernd Leno leaves Arsenal this summer.

The German is looking to play European football and has been linked with a move away from the Gunners, with multiple Bundesliga teams reportedly interested in his signature.

Arsenal looking to strengthen in multiple positions this summer

Ben White in action for Brighton

Arsenal is gearing up for a huge summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bring his side back to their best following a disappointing 2020-21 season.

The Gunners have been linked with a host of players over the past month as they look to strengthen across the squad. The Gunners are also expecting many players to depart this summer, including Granit Xhaka, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi.

Anderlecht's Albert Sambi-Lokonga is set to move to the Emirates this summer, with Arsenal close to finalizing a deal for the midfielder. The Gunners have also begun negotiations with Brighton for English centre-back Ben White.

Mikel Arteta is also reportedly keen to bring in a right-back, left-back, attacking midfielder and a winger in what is set to be a huge transfer window for the Gunners.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will manage to land all their targets before the start of the 2021-22 season.

