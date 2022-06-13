Arsenal 'make contact' to sign 25-year-old Premier League attacker: Reports

According to the Beautiful Game podcast, Arsenal have set their sights on a move for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen. The Gunners have made contact with the Englishman's representatives as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attack heading into the new season.

Despite failing to secure Champions League football for next season, Arteta and Gunners director Edu continue to look for avenues to improve the side. Bowen has shown himself to be one of the stand-out players in the Premier League in recent seasons, and Arsenal are understandably interested.

GOAL News @GoalNews Jarrod Bowen has received a first England call-up after scoring 18 goals for West Ham this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Leicester defender James Justin has also been called up for the first time. Jarrod Bowen has received a first England call-up after scoring 18 goals for West Ham this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Leicester defender James Justin has also been called up for the first time. https://t.co/G3Dzhhhd93

The former Hull City star has been stellar for the Hammers and already looks like he could perform at the very top end of the league if given a chance. The Gunners look set to offer the Englishman that opportunity, as they have limited attacking options.

While no official confirmation from either club or the player has been received, the Gunners remain bereft of strikers, so a move remains likely. Alexandre Lacazette has re-joined Olympique Lyon after his contract with the Gunners expired this summer.

Bowen made 36 Premier League appearances last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists. This also earned him his first England senior cap as he played in their 1-0 loss against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League on June 4.

West Ham News & Views @WestHamViews_



• Jarrod Bowen:

- 51 Appearances

- 18 Goals

- 13 Assists (inc pens won)



• Michail Antonio:

- 47 Appearances

- 13 Goals

- 11 Assists



• Said Benrahma:

- 48 Appearances

- 11 Goals

- 6 Assists



72 G/A across all competitions!



⚒️ #COYI West Ham’s front 3 last season:• Jarrod Bowen:- 51 Appearances- 18 Goals- 13 Assists (inc pens won)• Michail Antonio:- 47 Appearances- 13 Goals- 11 Assists• Said Benrahma:- 48 Appearances- 11 Goals- 6 Assists72 G/A across all competitions!⚒️ #WHUFC West Ham’s front 3 last season:• Jarrod Bowen:- 51 Appearances- 18 Goals- 13 Assists (inc pens won)• Michail Antonio:- 47 Appearances- 13 Goals- 11 Assists• Said Benrahma:- 48 Appearances- 11 Goals- 6 Assists72 G/A across all competitions! 🔥⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI https://t.co/6PeuLGsQqM

Arsenal are currently working on Eddie Nketiah's contract

The ongoing project at the Emirates Stadium has seen the Gunners let go of the bulk of their strikers. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lacazette have both departed the club in January and this summer respectively.

However, the club is yet to fill those slots, and they're currently looking at signing a new deal with Edward Nketiah, whose contract has also expired this summer. However, as per Metro, the Gunners are working towards a long-term deal with the 22-year-old star, who is free to negotiate with other clubs.

If the 22-year-old is willing to continue at Arsenal, he will likely demand more playing time under Mikel Arteta. He made 21 Premier League appearances last season, contributing five goals and one assist.

In the meantime, Arsenal have a number of players under their radar to fill those empty attacking slots. Bowen could be a great addition to their squad if they do sign him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far