Arsenal make contact to sign 26-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Arsenal have made contact with Real Madrid regarding a move for Spain international Marco Asensio.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, Mikel Arteta's side have established contact with Asensio's representatives to understand the player's demands. They are exploring the possibility of signing the 26-year-old.

Asensio is about to enter the final year of his Real Madrid deal with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

As per the report, Los Blancos are determined to resolve the situation before June 20.

They have already offered the Spaniard a new deal. However, it is understood that the attacker is not happy with the offer from the Spanish capital club.

With Real Madrid running the risk of losing the Spanish international for free next year, they are now looking to cash in on him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. Marco Asensio on contract expiring in June 2023: “Renew or leave? By the way, there is also the option of staying for the remaining year of my contract”.“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. Marco Asensio on contract expiring in June 2023: “Renew or leave? By the way, there is also the option of staying for the remaining year of my contract”. ⚪️ #transfers“I’ll speak with Real soon - I'm now looking for regularity for the next few years. It's important”. https://t.co/s3GE0NdLb1

Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca back in 2014 and was immediately loaned back to the club for the 2014-15 season.

Another impressive season on loan at Espanyol in 2015-16 saw the fleet-footed attacker establish himself in the Real Madrid first team since.

The 28-time capped Spanish forward established himself among the finest young prospects in world football. However, he has somewhat faded over the past three seasons.

Although he has 12 goals in 42 games in the 2021-22 season, he is pretty much a squad player at the Santiago Bernabeu right now.

As per Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante, Manchester United are also in the race to sign the left-footed attacker.

Should Arsenal sign the Real Madrid outcast?

Arsenal have plenty of quality behind the striker with players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli.

Nicolas Pepe is also there but could leave this summer if reports from the The Daily Mail are to be believed.

Marco Asensio could prove to be a solid replacement for Pepe and his versatility could be a huge asset for the Gunners.

The Arsenal target can play on either flank as well as a number 10 and boasts a brilliant left foot.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Marco Asensio is now considering staying at Real Madrid until the end of his contract in 2023.



(Source: Marco Asensio is now considering staying at Real Madrid until the end of his contract in 2023.(Source: @JorgeCPicon 🚨 Marco Asensio is now considering staying at Real Madrid until the end of his contract in 2023.(Source: @JorgeCPicon) https://t.co/QrobszuGnB

However, the 26-year-old's reputation seems to be on the wane and it looks unlikely that he will ever live up to his potential.

Also, even if he is available for a bargain, his wages are expected to be on the higher side.

As aforementioned, Arsenal have some brilliant young players like Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Martinelli in their ranks. Hence, it could be difficult to accommodate Asensio in the starting XI.

Arsenal are in dire need of bolstering their squad but perhaps Asensio could be skipped.

