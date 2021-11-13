Arsenal make contact to sign £43 million forward - Reports 

Arsenal have reportedly approached Sassuolo in their bid to sign Italian forward Domenico Berardi.

According to reports from Fanta Calcio (via HITC), the Gunners have ‘knocked’ on the Serie A club’s door over signing Berardi in January. The Italian forward still has three years left on his current deal and is set to cost Arsenal around £43 million.

Fiorentina are also rumored to be in the running for Berardi's signature, which will make Arsenal's bid to sign him that much harder.

Berardi has been at Sassuolo since the summer of 2015. The 27-year-old has made 301 appearances in six seasons for the Italian outfit, having scored 110 goals and registered 70 assists.

Berardi has begun the 2021-22 season in good nick and has found the back of the net five times in 10 matches. He has laid out three assists for his team-mates as well. Berardi was also part of Italy's title-winning Euro 2020 squad and registered two assists in six matches at the showpiece event.

Arsenal in need of a goalscorer despite recent recovery

Arsenal began the 2021-22 season in ominous form. After spending around £150 million in the summer, the Gunners lost their first three Premier League matches. Mikel Arteta's side were bottom of the table and received plenty of criticism for their lackluster performances.

However, Arsenal have turned a corner in recent weeks. The Gunners are unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, including eight in the Premier League. Arsenal's upturn in fortunes has largely been put down to their stellar defense.

Arteta's side have conceded only four goals and have kept seven clean sheets during their unbeaten run. Aaron Ramsdale has been brilliant in goal, while the likes of Ben White, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been excellent in defense.

Despite the large positives on one end of the pitch, Arsenal have struggled in the final third this season. The Gunners have scored just 13 goals in 11 Premier League matches this term.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does seem to be hitting his stride and has scored seven goals in 11 matches across all competitions so far. Aubameyang has received some support from Emile Smith Rowe, who has scored five times in 13 matches. However, Arsenal will massively benefit from signing another forward.

The English giants have been linked with Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic and Torino forward Andrea Belotti in recent days. However, Vlahovic is likely to cost in excess of £50 million, while Belotti could choose to stay in Italy. Consequently, signing Domenico Berardi in January could prove to be an excellent move for Arsenal.

