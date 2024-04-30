Arsenal make decision regarding Jorginho's future at the club ahead of summer transfer window - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly decided to offer midfielder Jorginho a new contract in the summer to keep him at the club beyond this season. The former Chelsea man is prepared to remain with the Gunners in the 2024-25 season, with his present contract set to expire in June.

Jorginho left Chelsea to join the Gunners on the insistence of manager Mikel Arteta in January 2023 and has displayed great experience in midfield. The one-time UEFA Player of the Year signed an 18-month contract in January 2023 and has become a mainstay in the squad.

The Italian international has provided the requisite experience and know-how in the middle of the park. His performances have allowed the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz to thrive further forward. As per The Athletic, the 32-year-old has been attracting interest from his native Italy in recent months but is set to remain at the Emirates.

Arsenal have decided to trigger an option to keep the Italian midfielder at the club for the foreseeable future. It is, however, unclear at this time, what the length of the contract being offered to the experienced midfielder is.

Since his arrival in North London, Jorginho has thrived at the base of the midfield, featuring for large periods in the absence of Thomas Partey through injury. This season, he has featured 35 times across all competitions, underlining his value.

Jorginho is expected to return to Italy at some point in his career, as he has made his desire to play in Italy known in the past. With three games left in the season, the Italian will look to play a supporting role in the side as they look to win the Premier League.

Arsenal star Declan Rice hails Manchester City counterpart as best in the world

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has hailed Manchester City star Rodri as the best midfielder in the world in an exclusive interview with The Athletic. The Englishman was on the radar of the Cityzens but opted to join their rivals last summer from West Ham United instead.

Rice revealed that he would have liked to play alongside the Spaniard, but the Arsenal project seemed to be more exciting. He spoke about the enormity of the project, which has seen them close in on a first league title in 20 years, saying:

"I know [I could have played with Rodri]. But this project seemed more exciting and that’s why I chose to come to Arsenal, because I believe we’re on to big things here."

“There are different things that we complement each other on - but no doubt, he’s the best in the world.”

Rice and Rodri are, without doubt, two of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season. The Spaniard is yet to lose a single game for club or country in nearly two years of football.