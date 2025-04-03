Arsenal make decision regarding a potential move for Ollie Watkins after failed bid in January: Reports

Arsenal have decided against making a second approach for Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins in the summer, as per Sky Sports News. The Gunners made a move to sign the striker late in the January transfer window but were met by a refusal from the Premier League side.

The Gunners have lost Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz for the remainder of the season, with Mikel Merino leading the line in recent weeks. They could have had Watkins in the position, instead, if their £40 million bid for the 29-year-old had not been turned down.

Sky Sports reports that Mikel Arteta's side are prepared to move to a younger target, passing up the opportunity to renew their interest in Watkins. Arsenal have already been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and a host of other top-level strikers ahead of the summer.

Ollie Watkins has been impressive for Aston Villa, scoring 14 times and providing 12 assists in 43 games across competitions this season. His goalscoring burden was shared by Jhon Duran in the first half of the season. However, the Colombian moved to Al-Nassr for £64 million, leaving Villa reluctant to sell Watkins as well.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are prepared to splash the cash on a new striker ahead of the 2025-26 season. Both Jesus and Havertz may not hit the ground running immediately the season begins. A move to the Emirates would have been a dream come true for Watkins, but the Gunners will now look at other targets for the summer.

Arsenal dealt major blow as Gabriel set to miss remainder of the season

Arsenal have been dealt a major injury blow as star defender Gabriel Magalhaes is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The Brazil international has suffered a hamstring injury and will require surgery, rendering him unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

Gabriel played just 16 minutes of his side's 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday before leaving the pitch with an injury. The club has confirmed that the defender will aim to return to full fitness ahead of the start of the 2025-26 season after his surgery. He will be a big miss, having appeared 42 times and scored five goals this season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will continue with Jakub Kiwior, who was Gabriel's replacement against Fulham, at the back for the remainder of the campaign. Italy international Riccardo Calafiori is also capable of filling in at centre-back, making him an option for the Gunners. However, he is also out injured.

