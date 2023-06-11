Arsenal make dramatic U-turn in record-breaking pursuit of Declan Rice: Reports 

According to 90min, Arsenal are unwilling to meet Declan Rice's asking price of £100 million. The Gunners are rather willing to spend £80 million plus add-ons for Rice.

The midfielder captained West Ham United to UEFA Conference League triumph this season. He has been a key player for the team in recent seasons. Rice has made 245 appearances for the Hammers so far in his career, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

He made 50 appearances this season for the London club, scoring five goals and providing four assists. The 24-year-old is a top transfer target for several clubs, including Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

However, Arsenal are reportedly leading the race. While they previously agreed to shell out £100 million on Rice, they have changed their stance on the matter and are looking to fork out only £80 million plus add-ons.

Gabriel Agbonlahor urged Arsenal to sign Declan Rice at any cost

The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League next season after finishing second in the Premier League this season. Hence, the team is looking to improve their squad.

Granit Xhaka is also set to leave the club in the summer as the Swiss international is close to joining Borussia Monchengladbach. The Gunners, hence, could need midfield reinforcement.

Rice, given his quality and age, could be a massive addition to the team. Gabriel Agbonlahor urged the Gunners to sign the player from West Ham at any cost in the summer. The former Aston Villa striker said on talkSPORT:

“Declan Rice is a must. I don’t care what Man United offer. I don’t care what anyone else offers, you should offer more. They missed out on Mudryk. It now looks like a good thing. But don’t miss out on Declan Rice."

He added:

“Yeah (I do worry they will miss out on Rice after the Mudryk saga). But I hope not. Declan Rice. Would he want to stay in London? He’s got a young family. Arsenal is a big club and Champions League football as well. He knows that he is guaranteed to start every game."

Whether the Gunners can make a deal with West Ham regarding Rice's transfer remains to be seen. Mikel Arteta's team needs to sort things out quickly once the transfer window opens as there are several other suitors for the player.

