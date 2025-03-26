Arsenal make major decision on Gabriel Magalhaes's future amid interest from Saudi Pro League: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to hold contract talks with their centre-back Gabriel, who is receiving interest from Saudi Pro League clubs. This is according to a report from Football Insider, which claims that the Gunners are set to reject any approaches for the Brazil international (via CaughtOffSide).

The former Lille man is contracted with the north Londoners till the summer of 2027. It is believed that Mikel Arteta and Co. will sit down to have conversations over a new deal with Gabriel at the end of the season.

It looks as though Arsenal are focused on finishing the season strong and potentially providing a challenge to Liverpool for the Premier League title. The Gunners are 12 points short of the Reds. Arteta's side are also set to face Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League.

Gabriel has become an integral part of his team's setup alongside centre-back partner William Saliba. The pair are widely considered to be among the best defensive duos in the Premier League.

The left-footed Brazilian came to the Emirates from Lille in the summer of 2020 for a reported fee of €26 million. He has made 209 appearances across competitions until this point for Arsenal, bagging 20 goals and two assists. Gabriel's only major trophy with the club so far was their Community Shield success in 2023.

Arsenal target's teammate lavishes praise on striker

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal and Manchester United are in search of a new striker, which has had reports link them with Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres. He's been in fine form this campaign, having netted 40 goals in 41 appearances across competitions.

Now, his club teammate Ivan Fresneda has lavished praise on the striker while speaking in a recent interview with FlashScore. The Spanish defender said (via TeamTalk):

"He always needs to score goals, he gets frustrated if he doesn’t. He’s a machine in games, in training, in life. He’s a star from another world. He’s on another level. He’s a very complete player because he’s physically strong, he’s fast, he’s powerful, he’s got a shot, but that’s not all."

“The quality he has, his height, his physical strength. You try to find a player like that and in today’s football, I don’t see many like him, who are so physically strong and then have quality."

Arsenal are currently relying on Kai Havertz as a striker, who isn't a natural number nine. Meanwhile, neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee have impressed for Manchester United.

