Arsenal could make move for £57 million rated defender despite interest from Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly being linked with a move for out-of-favour Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be currently assessing their options in defense following the injury to new signing Jurrien Timber. The Dutch defender picked up a devastating knee injury during their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on August 12.

Timber is expected to undergo knee surgery and would likely be sidelined for a lengthy period of time after suffering an ACL injury. Arsenal could now be forced into going into the transfer market to land another defender.

French defender Laporte has now emerged as one player on the Gunners' transfer list. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano stated via his YouTube channel, that the north London club already admire the centre-back and could make a swoop for the player.

Laporte is also the subject of a £57 million transfer bid from oil-rich Saudi Arabian club side Al Hilal.

However, it will be interesting to see if Pep Guardiola's side will be keen on selling another of their top player to Arsenal. The Citizyens sold the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to the Gunners last summer.

A move to the Emirates stadium could see Laporte re-unite with Mikel Arteta, as the duo worked together at Manchester City.

Recalling when Aymeric Laporte heaped praises on Arsenal manager

The 29-year-old left-footed center-back seems to be a huge fan of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and holds the Spanish tactician in high regard.

The duo worked together at the Eithad, when Arteta severed as the assistant manager to Pep Guardiola, before leaving to take up the managerial position at the Emirates.

Months after Arteta's appointment as Arsenal manager in 2019, Laporte was quick to heap praises on the Spaniard, predicting that he would have a great coaching career.

In a pre-match press conference in 2020, he said (via Sky Sports):

"Mikel is a great coach and, for me, he has been one of the best people I have met in Manchester. He tries to help players all the time, he had a really good relationship with everyone and with me especially."

He concluded:

"I think he's a great manager and he will make great things in his coaching career"

It will be interesting to see if Laporte eventually gets to re-unite with Arteta at the Emirates this summer amid transfer interest from Arsenal. The Spanish defender joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 and has since made 180 games for the club.