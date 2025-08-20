Arsenal make move to hijack rivals Tottenham's deal for 27-year-old star, player keen on switch to the Gunners: Reports

Arsenal have made a late move to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur to the signature of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze, as per reports. The Gunners are primed to hijack the deal for the England international, who is strongly linked with a move away from Selhurst Park. The Athletic reports that Arsenal are closing in on a move for Eze after making an official approach to sign the 27-year-old forward. The Englishman is interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, preferring to join the Gunners over Tottenham Hotspur.Tottenham have been in talks with Crystal Palace over a deal for Eberechi Eze, with a £60 million fee being mooted between both sides. Thomas Frank's side are in the market for a player to replace the goals and creativity of Heung-Min Son and James Maddison in their squad this season. Arsenal were linked with the forward earlier in the window but did not pursue a deal to sign him, prioritizing other targets. The recent injury to Kai Havertz has forced the club to return to the market for attacking reinforcement, leading them to make a move for Eze.Tottenham Hotspur are aware of the fact that Eze prefers a move to Mikel Arteta's side and are prepared to move for other targets if the deal falls through. They had been close to an agreement for the England international but will concede defeat in the pursuit if he chooses to join the Gunners.Tottenham Hotspur line up offer to beat Arsenal to Eze signing: ReportsTottenham Hotspur are preparing a shock offer to beat Arsenal to the signature of Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze, as per Daily Mail. The Premier League side are looking to go head-to-head with their North London rivals for the forward, who is a prime target for them.The report revealed that Spurs are looking to offer striker Richarlison in a cash plus player deal to try and convince Crystal Palace to sell Eze. If successful, they plan to then make a move to beat Newcastle United to the signature of wantaway Brentford striker Yoane Wissa in a fresh summer twist.Tottenham have been in talks with Crystal Palace for the better part of a week to try to find an agreement over the transfer of Eberechi Eze. With Arsenal now in the picture, the reigning UEFA Europa League winners may have to turn to other targets this summer.