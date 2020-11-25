Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta could be without 9 first-team players against Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will have a selection headache ahead of the weekend's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

According to the Birmingham Mail, Arteta could be missing as many as nine first-team players for Wolves's trip to the capital.

Both the Gunners and Wolves have a win and a draw in their last two Premier League matches. Arsenal lost 3-0 to Aston Villa before the international break and then battled to a 0-0 draw against Leeds United.

Wolves, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Leicester City before the international break before a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Monday night at Molineux.

For the clash at the Emirates Stadium, Arteta will obviously miss Pepe. The Ivorian winger's headbutt on Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski saw him get sent off in the game on Sunday. Pepe will miss three Premier League games, starting with Sunday's clash against Wolves.

Willian was substituted at half-time at Elland Road with a muscle problem, while Bukayo Saka picked up a knee problem after coming on as a substitute in that game. Neither player has been ruled out yet, and are reportedly set to be assessed ahead of the Gunners' Europa League trip to Norway to face Molde on Thursday.

Gabriel Martinelli closing on Arsenal return but Thomas Partey out of Leeds clashhttps://t.co/hrTWY9Fr0M — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 20, 2020

Arsenal's new signing in midfield, Thomas Partey, picked up a thigh injury during that loss to Aston Villa, when he was substituted at half-time. Partey could recover in time for the game.

Arsenal also face a wait over the availability of Sead Kolasinac and Mohamed Elneny, who both tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers and Gabriel Martinelli are long-term absentees for the Gunners.

Wolves captain Coady to return against Arsenal

Conor Coady will return to Wolves side

For the game against Southampton on Monday, Wolves were without captain Conor Coady and Romain Saiss. Coady was under self-isolation after coming in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, while Saiss tested positive for the virus himself.

Saiss will miss the game against Arsenal, but Coady will return to the Wolves side. In his absence, Nuno Espirito Santo didn't employ his trademark back three for the first time since Wolves were promoted to the Premier League for the 2018-19 season.

Conor Coady has become Wolves' indispensable leader in Roy Keane mould@Neil_Moxley https://t.co/4zm3h9TSfR — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 25, 2020

Coady's return means that Wolves are likely to revert to the back three that has served them so well, when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.