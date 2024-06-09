Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bologna centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee. They will, however, have to compete with AC Milan for his signature.

Zirkzee had a good 2023-24 season with Bologna, helping them finish fifth in Serie A and qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 37 games across competitions for them. However, the Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman didn't select him in the Netherlands' squad for UEFA Euro 2024.

Regardless, multiple clubs are interested in signing Zirkzee this summer, including Arsenal and Manchester United, as per Sky Sports. The Dutchman has a release clause worth £34 million in his contract with Bologna, which expires in 2026.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Gunners are in the market for a centre-forward after disappointing displays from Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah last season. The duo scored just nine Premier League goals between them. Manchester United, meanwhile, parted ways with Anthony Martial as a free agent this summer.

Both clubs, though, will have to compete with AC Milan for Zirkzee's signature. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Italian giants are already in contact with the forward's camp. They are willing to pay his release clause after the personal terms are agreed upon.

Expand Tweet

Zirkzee, 23, is willing to continue in Italy with Milan as well. He arrived at Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022 and has recorded 14 goals and nine assists in 58 games across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano's update on Arsenal and Manchester United target

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Slovenian's contract expires in 2026 but the German side have offered him a new deal.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Sesko will take his time to decide his future. He has already rejected a potential move to Saudi Arabia despite an offer of €30 million net salary.

"Benjamin Šeško, taking some more days to decide his future," Romano wrote on X. "There's still new contract proposal from RB Leipzig on the table. Meanwhile, Šeško said no to €30m net salary from Saudi."

"Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea have all approached Šeško since March/April," he added.

Expand Tweet

Sesko, 21, joined RB Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg last summer. He scored 18 goals and provided two assists in 42 games across competitions for the German side in the 2023-24 season.