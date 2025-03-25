Arsenal and Manchester United handed major Viktor Gyokeres boost as 26-year-old star reaches transfer agreement: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have received positive news in their reported pursuit of Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres. According to Sky Germany, the Portuguese giants are willing to let the 26-year-old go for a fee in the range of €70 million.

This would come as a boost to the sides interested as his current contract with Sporting reportedly has a €100 million release clause. However, this new agreement between the player and club will allow him to leave for an amount lower than that.

After a difficult time in England in both the Premier League and the Championship, he joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in 2023. He has since lit the league on fire, bagging an incredible 83 goals and 25 assists in just 91 games for the side.

His performances have attracted interest from top clubs across Europe, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City monitoring his situation according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola.

He could be a key signing for the Gunners, who have struggled to get consistent goals from their forwards. Gabriel Jesus has been injury prone and Kai Havertz, while collecting 15 goals, has been inconsistent with his finishing. The duo also suffered season-ending injuries, necessitating an addition up top for Mikel Arteta's men.

A move to Manchester United would mark a reunion with Ruben Amorim, who joined from Sporting this season to take over at Old Trafford. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for the Red Devils since his move from Atalanta, scoring just 24 times in 82 games.

Arsenal and Manchester United to battle it out for Portuguese winger: Reports

Trincao could be on the move.

Arsenal and Manchester United have expressed interest in signing Sporting winger Francisco Trincao. According to Mirror Football, the Gunners and the Red Devils, along with Newcastle United, have been named as interested parties for the 25-year-old.

The winger has been in excellent touch for the defending Primeira Liga champions this season, collecting eight goals and 11 assists in 26 league games. He could be a solid addition to an Arsenal side that are in need of attacking reinforcements, with injuries decimating them this season.

Alternatively, he could enjoy a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United. The Red Devils are expected to complete a massive overhaul of their squad in the summer and with most attacking talent expected to depart, a replacement of Trincao's quality could be key for the side.

