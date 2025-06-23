Arsenal and Manchester United target informs club he wants to leave this summer - Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres has officially made his wishes to leave Sporting Club this summer known to the club, as per reports. The Swede is a target for many of Europe's top clubs this summer, having impressed greatly in his two years in Portugal.

Portuguese publication Record reported that journalist Duncan Castles has revealed that the striker has expressed his firm desire to leave Sporting. The report states that the Portuguese outfit have turned down a bid for the 27-year-old from Arsenal, leading the striker to get angry. He is keen to join the Gunners, but they will not meet the asking price set by the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres is prepared to go on a strike to try and force a move away from Lisbon, and has told the club that he may not resume pre-season training with the rest of the squad. The former Coventry City man has reportedly expressed his displeasure to Sporting president Frederico Varandas, having chosen to stay one more season despite interest last summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United are firmly in the race for the striker, with the Gunners having seen an offer of €65 million turned down. The Portuguese champions are looking to receive at least €80 million for the striker, a sum clubs are unwilling to cough up.

Gyokeres scored 97 goals in two seasons at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, catching the attentions of the cream of the crop in Europe. The Gunners are keen on him but are prepared to move for their other target Benjamin Sesko if a deal is not reached soon. Manchester United, on the other hand, are aware that Gyokeres is set to prioritize a move to the Emirates but remain informed on how things progress.

Manchester United join Arsenal in race for talented midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are set to rival Arsenal in their pursuit of Sevilla midfielder Lucien Agoume this summer, as per reports. The France U-21 international is a target for a number of English sides this season after an impressive season in LaLiga.

Fichajes.net reports (via Football365) that Arsenal and Manchester United are intent on signing Agoume as part of their bids to strengthen their respective squads this summer. The young midfielder has been compared to Premier League great N'Golo Kante and is expected to command a modest fee due to Sevilla's financial woes.

Mikel Arteta's side are looking to replace Thomas Partey, who could be heading out of the club as a free agent next week, with Agoume. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are set to offer the youngster a key position in their midfield with the promise of regular minutes upon arrival.

