Arsenal and Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid superstar valued at around €120 million: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United are allegedly set to battle it out against each other in the transfer race to rope in Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

Rodrygo, 23, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Real Madrid since arriving from Santos for €45 million in the summer of 2019. He has guided Carlo Ancelotti's outfit to nine trophies so far, including two La Liga titles and one UEFA Champions League accolade.

Expand Tweet

Now, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Rodrygo's situation at Real Madrid. However, the La Liga club are thought to be not interested in parting ways with the Brazilian, who is valued at around €120 million.

Rodrygo, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, could prove to be a fine signing for both Arsenal and Manchester United. He would offer competition to both Gabriel Jesus and Rasmus Hojlund in a striking role, while also operating out wide when required.

Due to Rodrygo's positional versatility and his contract situation, Real Madrid could put up quite a fight to retain their player in the upcoming transfer window. But, they could also decide to cash in on the right-footed forward to finance Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival.

A 19-cap Brazil star, Rodrygo has made 206 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid. He has scored 50 goals and laid out 40 assists in 129 starts for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit, registering 13 goals and eight assists in 41 games in the ongoing 2023-24 campaign.

Manchester United co-owner picks Arsenal as his preferred Premier League winners

During a recent interview, Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was asked to name his ideal Premier League winners this season. He responded (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"Which team do I want to win the Premier League title? I hate them all, they are all the enemy! I couldn't possibly choose. It would be good for Arteta, because he has done really well and Arsenal have been patient with him."

Arsenal, who finished second with 84 points past season, are currently leading the 2023-24 Premier League table with 64 points from 28 outings. While Liverpool are second with 64 points, champions Manchester City are in third place with 63 points from 28 league games.

Expand Tweet

Earlier in the past, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta helped his team finish eighth, eighth, and fifth in the Premier League in the 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 seasons. He made the most of his time at the helm, assembling a side capable of being in back-to-back title races.