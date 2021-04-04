Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles planning to leave this summer - Reports

As per the Telegraph, Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is preparing to leave Arsenal at the end of the season.

The Englishman is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion after he failed to secure a steady role for Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates. With two years left on his contract and no news of an imminent extension, the 23-year-old is expected to seek a move away from the Emirates this summer.

Maitland-Niles is primarily a midfielder and has been deputized in the No. 8 role for Sam Allardyce's West Ham. However, he was largely deployed in the right-back role and many clubs in England view him as more effective in that position.

The Telegraph reports that Premier League side Wolves are ready to pay Arsenal £20 million for his services as a right-back, and he has generated interest from the likes of Leicester City and Southampton as well.

Maitland-Niles will definitely be looking to seek new pastures at the end of the season, as Mikel Arteta has already revealed that he has will be unable to give him enough minutes at the Emirates.

Following his loan move to West Brom, Mikel Arteta revealed that it was 'difficult' to guarantee Ainsley Maitland-Niles the minutes he was seeking at Arsenal.

"Ainsley is a different phase of his development and is an England international," Arteta said. "He has played more games and he wanted to start games and he wanted that guarantee and, in my position, it was really difficult to do that. He was willing to experience something else and I decided to allow him to do that."

Maitland-Niles has been a long-term servant at Arsenal, having joined the club at the age of 5. The 23-year-old has made 121 senior appearances for the club and has 3 goals and 7 assists to his name.

The Arsenal manager claimed at the time, however, that it was difficult to motivate him to stay at Arsenal given his main aim was to get as many minutes as possible under his belt.

"He can play in different positions and might have the possibility to play in midfield which for him is important. When a player’s main will is not financial and it is to just to play football, then it is really difficult to stand in his way when you don’t feel that he will start many games," Arteta added.