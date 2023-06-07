Arsenal midfielder attracting interest from Premier League club as they plot loan with option to buy deal: Reports

Burnley have reportedly set sights on signing Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal. The newly-promoted Premier League side wants to take him on loan this season with an option to buy.

As per a report in Voetbalkrant, Vincent Kompany is looking to get the Belgian midfielder added to his squad. The duo have worked together in the past when they were at RSC Anderlecht.

Lokonga played 39 matches under Kompany at the Belgian side before he moved to Arsenal in 2021. The manager is now looking for a reunion and the midfielder is open to joining the Clarets.

Mikel Arteta has not trusted Lokongha and has used Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, and Mohamed Elneny ahead of the Belgian. The 24-year-old got a loan move away in the January window and took shots at the Gunners manager.

Arsenal loanee took shots at Mikel Arteta after January move

Sambi Lokonga was not a happy man sitting on the Arsenal bench and wanted a move away to get regular game time. He joined Crystal Palace for the rest of the season and claimed that the Gunners coach had recommended the move.

Lokonga was talking to the club's official website when he said:

"He said to me that it was the right choice for me. Because he knew the manager, he knew his assistants, so he said to me that's a good move. And hopefully he said to me I will get some game time on the pitch."

He added:

"My goals for the moment are to find myself back to be the Sambi that I have been when I arrived at Arsènal. These are my goals and hopefully I can bring something different to the team. And I hope I can bring something that they don't have in the team right now."

However, he played just seven times under Patrick Vieira before the manager was sacked. Lokonga took a cheeky shot at Arteta while thanking the Frenchman and wrote:

“Thank you for giving me back the smile during this short period of time. See you soon coach!”

Lokonga has played just 39 matches for Arsenal and has not scored or assisted for the Gunners.

