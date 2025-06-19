Arsenal midfielder set to leave club as he decides against re-signing with Gunners for next season: Reports

Arsenal star Thomas Partey is set to leave the club after failing to find an agreement on terms for a new contract, as per reports. The Ghana international is set to be out of a contract on June 30th and has been in talks with the club over a renewal.

ESPN has reported that Partey is now set to become a free agent after an agreement could not be reached with the Gunners. Despite the wishes of manager Mikel Arteta to keep him, the 32-year-old will not continue at the club beyond this summer.

Arsenal offered Thomas Partey a new deal this summer with his previous contract set to expire in just under two weeks, but the Ghanaian midfielder was unhappy with the terms. He reportedly wanted a pay rise after an impressive season, in which he made 52 appearances, more than he has ever played in a single season in his career.

The Gunners were reluctant to lose the former Atletico Madrid man after he provided cover at right-back in addition to playing his midfield role. The loss of Jorginho, also as a free agent, also led the club to try to keep Partey this summer.

Thomas Partey is a wanted man, with Fenerbahce reportedly keen on taking him to Turkiye this summer. He has also been linked with a number of other sides, with the financial package on offer set to be a key decider for him, as he has revealed in the past.

Arsenal have reportedly wrapped up a deal to sign Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad to shore up their midfield. They will now look to sign another player in midfield with the latest development in Partey's contract extension negotiations.

Arsenal reach agreement with breakout star on new deal: Reports

Arsenal have reached an agreement with teenage sensation Myles Lewis-Skelly over a new deal, reports have revealed. The future of the 18-year-old left-back came under question after a deal was not reached, leading clubs to show an interest in signing him.

Club reporter Charles Watts has revealed (via GOAL) that Lewis-Skelly has agreed a new long-term contract with the Gunners that will be announced shortly. His new deal includes a massive pay-rise that will see him become one of the best-paid teenagers in the world.

Lewis-Skelly broke through the first-team at Arsenal this season, making 39 appearances at left-back. His performances earned him his first invitation to the senior England squad, where he scored on his debut against Latvia. Real Madrid looked to swoop in and sign him once his contract expires, but the London-born youngster is staying put.

