Arsenal midfielder will not play again until 2023 due to injury: Reports

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny might not return to action before January 2023, Goal has claimed.

The Egypt international picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Fulham on August 27. The midfielder completed the game but the extent of the injury became clear soon after the game concluded. On September 2, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that Elneny would remain on the sidelines for months.

According to the aforementioned report, Elneny is not expected to feature for the Gunners before the end of the year. He could return to action in January 2023, at the earliest. His exact date of return is yet to be determined.

Elneny, who has thus far played only one game this season, signed a contract extension in May 2022. His current deal with the Londoners expires in June 2023. There, however, is an option to extend his stay for an additional year.

Arsenal’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven postponed in the aftermath of the Queen’s demise

The Gunners’ UEFA Europa League GW 2 clash with PSV, which was set to take place on September 15 at the Emirates Stadium, has been postponed for an indefinite period.

The match has been called off due to limited police resources available. A significant chunk of said resources have been allocated to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral (September 19).

UEFA confirmed the postponement through an official statement on Monday (September 12). It read (via The Independent):

“UEFA today announced that the UEFA Europa League tie between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven, originally to be played on Thursday 15 September, has been postponed with a new date to be communicated in due course.

“This is due to the severe limitations on police resources and organizational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The north London outfit confirmed that the purchased tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled fixture.

Their statement read:

“We are working with the authorities to reschedule the match and any tickets and/or hospitality packages purchased for this fixture will be valid for the rescheduled date. Further updates, including information about forthcoming matches, will be shared on arsenal.com.”

