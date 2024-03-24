Arsenal monitor £42.5m PL star whose club could be forced to cash in this summer: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Morgan Gibbs-White and Nottingham Forest are expected to cash in on several star players this summer.

According to The Daily Star, the Gunners are tracking Gibbs-White amid a stellar season for the English playmaker. He's registered four goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions, one of Nuno Espirito Santo's most important players.

However, Forest may have to balance the books after being hit with a four-point deduction by the Premier League this week. They were found guilty of exceeding the £61 million yearly loss threshold by £34.5 million.

Several of the Tricky Trees' players' futures are uncertain including defender Murillo. Reports claim Arsenal are among clubs showing an interest in the Brazilian centre-back.

Gibbs-White appears to be another of Forest's first-team stars who could be cashed in on this summer. The 24-year-old arrived at the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2022 for £42.5 million.

The 18-cap England U21 has three years left on his contract and is viewed as one of English football's most exciting talents. Arsenal admire the versatile midfielder despite boasting a stacked midfield pool.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray hailed Gibbs-White's leadership qualities earlier this season. He's occasionally captained Forest and his pitbull-like personality has been a hit with fans. (via BBC Sport):

"He's just always positive. He's got another side to his game - he doesn't shirk his responsibilities and fights back. For me, that's why he has become a really positive leader for Nottingham Forest."

There are question marks over Emile Smith Rowe's future at Arsenal he's struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta. He's started just three of 16 games across competitions and could be headed for the Emirates exit door.

Gareth Southgate hails Arsenal's Declan Rice despite England's defeat to Brazil

Declan Rice was a positive for England in their defeat to Brazil.

Gibbs-White could link up with compatriot Declan Rice if he makes the move to Arsenal. The Gunners man has become a massive hit since arriving at the Emirates from West Ham United last summer for a club record £105 million.

Rice has been crucial for Arteta's title challengers, registering six goals and seven assists in 39 games across competitions. He's just as important for England having earned 49 caps to date.

The 25-year-old played the entirety of the Three Lions 1-0 loss to Brazil in a friendly on Saturday (March 23). He impressed despite his nation's 21-game unbeaten run at Wembley coming to an end.

Southgate heaped praise on Rice and his display against Selecao. The England boss said (via TBR Football):

"I thought Declan was outstanding throughout the game, with and without the ball showed the next step that he has gone to. He's a crucial player for us anyway but he looked totally at home in that sort of environment."

Rice made two key passes, won three of four ground duels, and won his only aerial duel. The Three Lions will hope he's at his best when the European Championships come around this summer.