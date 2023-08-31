Arsenal mulling late move for 25-year-old star valued at €35 million from UCL rival - Reports

According to Danish news outlet Tipsbladet, Arsenal are considering signing Benfica defender Alexander Bah this summer.

The Gunners have made serious moves in the transfer market this summer, splurging over £200 million to bring in the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and David Raya.

However, they do have more money to further bolster their squad following their recent £34 million sale of Folarin Balogun to Monaco.

In addition, Arsenal are reportedly in the market for a new defender, with Timber being ruled out for the next new months due to a serious knee ligament injury.

One target in the Gunners' sight is Alexander Bah. The 25-year-old joined Benfica last summer and had a stellar season, helping keep 23 clean sheets in 42 appearances across all competitions.

The Denmark international is also quite versatile and can be deployed as a centre-back, left-back, right-back, and left-wing. Bah's asking price has reportedly been set at €30-35 million (£26-30 million).

Other defensive targets that the Gunners are considering going for before Friday's transfer deadline are Eric Garcia, Victor Nelsson, and Jeremie Frimpong.

Kieran Tierney addresses rumors of a rift with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal full-back Kieran Tierney recently addressed rumors of a potential clash with Mikel Arteta after the former was sent on a season-long loan to Real Sociedad this summer.

Tierney has plied his trade for the Gunners since 2019 and was once touted as a future Arsenal captain. The 26-year-old has made 124 appearances across all competitions since then, winning three major trophies.

However, Mikel Arteta gravitated towards having inverted full-backs in his starting XI. This move saw the Scotland international fall in the pecking order behind Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

Tierney was limited to just six Premier League starts last season. He subsequently joined La Liga side Real Sociedad on a season-long loan on August 27.

Many fans speculated that he had a falling out with Arteta but the 26-year-old said (via 90min):

"I left because last season I couldn't play a lot and what I wanted was to play a lot of games and I wanted to try to do it at Real. I don't have any problem with Arsenal."

He added:

"Knowing that Real wanted to have me here, feeling all the love from the people here was very good. Being in the Basque Country, having the experience of living here and playing in La Liga, is something I am very proud of. I hope things will go very well for me here."

Tierney still has two years remaining on his contract and is expected to return to the Emirates next summer.