Arsenal named frontrunners to sign 25-year-old as a free agent in the summer - Reports

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are now the frontrunners to sign Youri Tielemans on a free transfer once his contract with Leicester City expires. The midfielder is set to leave the King Power Stadium for free this summer, with clubs like Newcastle United and Barcelona looking to sign him.

However, the Gunners are ahead of both clubs in the race to win Tielemans' signature after notably coming close to signing him last summer. Sources have revealed to Football Insider that the midfielder is "unlikely" to renew his contract with the Foxes, and all signs reportedly point towards a move to another club this summer.

The former AS Monaco man is reportedly currently on a £35,000-per-week salary at Leicester City, which he has retained since making the move from the Ligue 1 side in 2019. Since then, he has made 186 appearances across all competitions for the Foxes, racking up over 50 direct goal contributions (28 goals and 25 assists). He has also made 58 appearances for the Belgium national team.

Arsenal currently have an impressive midfield squad that has seen them reach the top of the Premier League table this season. However, the Gunners will need to improve on squad depth as they are widely expected to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Gunners also have their eyes on players like Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice. However, these would be more expensive options than Tielemans, who will arrive for free if he doesn't renew his contract.

Jorginho opens up on why he left Chelsea for Arsenal in the January transfer window

Jorginho ended his stint with Chelsea when he completed a move to the Emirates Stadium on deadline day of this winter's transfer window. While he was expected to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer in the summer when his contract would expire, the move to Arsenal came as a surprise. The Gunners paid £12 million for his services.

The Italian midfielder explained the reason for his move in an interview with DAZN (via 90 Min):

"[Arteta] was one of the reasons, surely. He called me and it was all very quick, we made the deal in less than 48 hours. I had spoken to Chelsea and I knew I was no longer part of their plans. I wanted to progress in my career and the Arsenal project suits me."

He continued:

"It’s a young team that plays good football and fits my characteristics. I considered every scenario and made the decision. Sometimes you must accept when you are out of a project and that things come to an end."

