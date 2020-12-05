Arsenal News Roundup: Former star wants forgotten man back, latest on midfield target, and more: 5 December 2020

With the fixtures list intensifying and the transfer window around the corner, Arsenal will hope to get their act together in what will be a crucial couple of months. Here is the latest news featuring Arsenal from 5th December 2020

Former Arsenal star calls for Mesut Ozil’s inclusion

Mesut Ozil is yet to feature for Arsenal this season and he is exactly the kind of player they need to solve their creativity woes. Former Arsenal star Paul Merson believes that the German would make Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang better players.

Ozil wasn’t named in the 25-man squad submitted by Arsenal in October, which means he will not be able to make an appearance until January at least.

Sitting on the sidelines with a hefty £350,000-a-week wage, Ozil has become Arsenal’s biggest cheerer on social media, but Merson wants the German in the team.

“How would he not get in that team?" Merson said on Gillette Soccer Saturday.

“They have no guile in midfield. If I’m a forward, an Aubameyang or a Lacazette, I need Ozil in the team. I’m only as good as the players who give me the ball,” he added.

Gilberto Silva feels Arsenal should not have sold Olivier Giroud

Arsenal have struggled for goals this season and currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League table. The Gunners offered Aubameyang a new deal in the summer, but the Gabonese star has managed just one goal this season; a penalty.

Gunners legend Gilberto Silva believes some of the goals would have come through Olivier Giroud, had the Gunners not sold him in the summer of 2018 to rivals Chelsea.

Giroud has enjoyed a good spell with Chelsea and even won a bit of silverware when Maurizio Sarri was in charge of the club.

Silva claimed that Arsenal’s tactics would have worked if Giroud was still at the club. The Brazilian said on The Invisible Wall Podcast (h/t HITC),

“It was a lack of creativity for me, a lack of clear chances, they tried so much crossing.

“In my opinion, Aubameyang is not the best guy in the air, even though he’s scored a few goals, he’s not the best.

“It would be different if Arsenal still had Olivier Giroud who they had in the past.”

Farke coy on Buendia to Arsenal rumors

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke refused to go into detail about Emiliano Buendia’s potential move to Arsenal. The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Emirates, as Arsenal hope to add creative reinforcements to their side.

Farke, who guided Norwich to the Premier League before they were sent back down, said that he will not be drawn into any speculation involving Buendia.

"No comment from our side. I had this for three months."

"I will probably have to speak every day in January about these things. So I am not going to add to speculation in this period," Farke said to the reporters.

Buendia is expected to cost somewhere in the region of £25 million.