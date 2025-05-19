Arsenal offer William Saliba as part of swap deal to sign 24-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

Arsenal are ready to included William Saliba in a swap deal for Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes, according to Defensa Central (via Football 365). The French defender is a long-term target for the LaLiga giants, who have suffered due to injuries at the back this season.

Ad

Los Blancos have missed out on the league and the Champions League, while they also lost the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana final to Barcelona. Changes are in order this summer, and Real Madrid have already announced the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth to bolster their backline.

However, the Spanish giants could be tempted to invest in another defender, especially with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30. Los Blancos have had their eyes on Saliba for a while, but it was previously believed that Arsenal would not let him leave.

Ad

Trending

However, the Gunners are apparently willing to sanction his departure, provided they receive Rodrygo Goes in return. While he is under contract until 2028, the Brazilian is apparently considering his future this summer.

Arsenal are now offering him as escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu, but Real Madrid president Florentino Perez isn't convinced. Los Blancos believe that the 24-year-old Rodrygo is worth more than Saliba, whose contract expires in 2027. The LaLiga giants, meanwhile, would like the Brazilian forward to stay, but are ready to let him leave for €80-100m.

Ad

Are Real Madrid trying to hijack Arsenal's move for Martin Zubimendi?

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are attempting to steal Martin Zubimendi from right under Arsenal's noses, according to Relevo. The report adds that incoming Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has asked the club to sign the Spanish midfielder.

Ad

Zubimendi has been in superb form for Real Sociedad in recent times, and is heavily linked with a move to the Emirates. The Gunners apparently consider his arrival a done deal, as they look to upgrade their midfield this summer.

With Jorginho likely to leave, and Thomas Partey's future uncertain, the north London side are keen to rope in Zubimendi. Arsenal are apparently willing to trigger the player's €60m release clause as well, which could facilitate a deal.

However, AS reports that there has been no formal agreement between the Gunners and Real Sociedad, leaving the door open for Real Madrid to take advantage. The LaLiga giants need a successor for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer and Zubimendi could be the perfect candidate for the job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More