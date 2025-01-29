Arsenal offered chance to sign £40 million-rated striker to solve goal-scoring issues - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Atalanta striker Mateo Retegui this January. The Italian striker could cost around £40 million.

The Gunners have struggled in attack this season as they are fifth in the Premier League goalscoring charts with 44 goals in 23 games. Their main striker Kai Havertz has scored just eight goals in 20 league games and has been guilty of missing some big chances across competitions.

Moreover, Gabriel Jesus has suffered an ACL injury and will remain out for this season. Bukayo Saka is also currently injured but could return in a few weeks. Hence, Arsenal are in the market for a striker this January.

Trending

As per TBR Football, the Gunners have been offered an opportunity to sign Mateo Retegui. The Italian has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 29 games for Atalanta across competitions this season. He joined them from Genoa last summer after Gianluca Scamacca's ACL injury.

He has also earned 18 caps for Italy and scored six goals. Azzurri manager Luciano Spalletti said about Retegui last year:

“He’s a very serious lad. Inside the box, he is lethal. And now he has learned how to connect with the team better. He’s going to become a top player.”

Spalletti also explained what Retegui needed to improve, saying:

“He has to improve when he moves around the pitch.”

Retegui's contract with Atalanta expires in 2028 and as per the aforementioned source, he could be available for £40 million.

Pundit claims Arsenal will win the Premier League if they sign one player

Pundit Les Ferdinand reckons the Gunners will win the Premier League if they sign Alexander Isak. The north London side have been linked with numerous strikers over the last two seasons, none more so than Isak.

In a recent interview, Ferdinand hailed the Swede's quality and said (via Metro):

"If Arsenal want a striker right now, take Isak from Newcastle and put him in your team, I think they’ll win the league then… without a doubt. Defensively they are the best in the league. And the way Isak scores the goals he does… but I don’t want to see him go to Arsenal!

"He really has the qualities to be one of the best strikers this league has ever seen. And as I said before, he is heading in the right direction."

Isak has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 25 games across competitions for Newcastle this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback