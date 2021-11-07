Arsenal in official talks to sign £68.5m rated superstar forward - Reports

Arsenal have opened talks with Serie A club Fiorentina over a deal for highly-rated striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Gunners made a poor start to their Premier League campaign, losing each of their first three games. However, Arsenal have managed to turn things around as they are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the league.

Mikel Arteta's side will be looking to build on the momentum when they face Watford later today. A win against the Hornets at the Emirates Stadium would see Arsenal climb up to fifth place in the table.

Arsenal are keen to continue their fine form and are even prepared to splash some cash in the winter transfer window to ensure the same. According to reports, the Gunners are interested in signing highly-rated centre-forward Vlahovic from Fiorentina.

The London-based club are claimed to have opened talks with the Serie A outfit over a deal for the Serbian. It is said that Arsenal want to sign Vlahovic in January. If the reports are to be believed, Fiorentina will not be against the idea of selling the striker as he has rejected a new deal with the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.



Fantastic striker. Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic Dušan Vlahović [21 years old] with an hattrick today. 8 goals in 11 Serie A games this season - it’s 25 goals in 34 games in 2021. 🌪🇷🇸He decided to turn down Fiorentina proposal to extend the contract and he could leave the club in January/summer.Fantastic striker. #Vlahovic https://t.co/H4lno5wJKT

Vlahovic has been tipped to leave Fiorentina next year after he refused to extend his current contract that comes to an end in 2023. And La Viola are reportedly prepared to part ways with him for a fee of around £68.5m. Arsenal are claimed to be ready to meet the Italian club's asking price with the inclusion of some add-ons.

While Arsenal appear to have an understanding with Fiorentina, they do not have an agreement with Vlahovic yet.

Arsenal face stiff competition for Dusan Vlahovic's signature

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet Fiorentina's asking price for Vlahovic. However, they still have a long way to go to acquire the 21-year-old's services. They are yet to reach an agreement with the player and his entourage.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial Erling Haaland is not the only 21-year-old monster forward playing in Europe.



Dušan Vlahović is tearing up Serie A. 😤 Erling Haaland is not the only 21-year-old monster forward playing in Europe. Dušan Vlahović is tearing up Serie A. 😤 https://t.co/RogCAk8M2t

The Gunners also face stiff competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs for Vlahovic's signature. According to reports, Arsenal's Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in signing the centre-forward. Serie A giants Juventus also remain keen.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Vlahovic potentially having the opportunity to work under the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can convince him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee