Arsenal open to selling 24-year-old player - Reports 

Arsenal are reportedly willing to part ways with youth academy product Ainsely Maitland-Niles this summer. The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Italian club AS Roma.

As per Football.london via CaughtOffside, the Gunners want to sell the youngster but are yet to receive any offers from potential suitors. Maitland-Niles has returned to the club for pre-season training but is expected to secure a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles rose through the youth ranks at Arsenal before making his debut for the club during the 2014-15 campaign. He became a regular member of the north London club's first team during the 2017-18 campaign and was seen as a prospect thanks to his speed, physical attributes, and versatility.

However, the England international fell down the pecking order during the 2020-21 campaign under Mikel Arteta. He spent the second half of the season on loan with West Bromwich Albion, where he was unable to make an impact.

Maitland-Niles returned to Arsenal last summer but had to make do with a bit-part role during the first half of last season. He joined AS Roma on a six-month loan deal in January in the hope that he would be able to resurrect his career during his time with the Italian giants under the guidance of former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

The 24-year-old was unable to break into the club's starting line-up and went on to make just 12 appearances in all competitions. Roma decided against signing him permanently this summer. He has returned to Arsenal, where is unlikely to be part of Mikel Arteta's plans for next season.

Nottingham Forrest were believed to be interested in signing the 24-year-old but could struggle to match his wage demands. As per Salarysport, Mailtand-Niles is currently earning £48,000 per week at The Emirates.

Arsenal need to find new homes for Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira.

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

The Gunners have already signed Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Marquinhos this summer. The club have bolstered their attack and are expected to switch their focus to their midfield and defense.

The club will need to part ways with some fringe players to raise funds and create space in the squad for new signings. Hector Bellerin has returned to the Emirates Stadium after a successful loan spell with Real Betis last season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard is eager to leave the club this summer with Betis being his preferred destination. However, the La Liga club lack the funds required to sign him.

Lucas Torreira has also returned to north London after an impressive loan spell with Fiorentina last season. The Serie A club did not exercise their option to sign him permanently. The potential sale of Bellerin and Torreira will help Mikel Arteta's side raise the funds required to sign a top-quality midfielder and defender.

