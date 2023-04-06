Arsenal open talks to sign 25-year-old Premier League midfielder on a free transfer: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans on a free transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Tielemans, 25, joined the Foxes from AS Monaco for £35 million in the summer of 2019 following a fruitful short-term loan. He has helped his current club lift two trophies, including their first-ever FA Cup in 2021.

A right-footed central operator blessed with passing and shooting, the Belgian has been speculated to depart Leicester since last summer. Despite links with Arsenal and Liverpool, the midfielder opted to stay.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have reignited their pursuit of Tielemans and have opened talks ahead of a potential summer move. With his deal set to expire this June, the Anderlecht youth product has also drawn attention from Liverpool, Barcelona and Newcastle United.

However, Liverpool are unsure about snapping up Tielemans as their recruitment team deems him to be slow for their high-octane system.

Should Tielemans join the Gunners, he would provide solid competition to Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Jorginho, and Mohamed Elneny. He is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, sustained back in February.

Overall, the 58-cap Belgium international has registered 28 goals and 25 assists in 187 matches across all competitions for Leicester City.

Arsenal target responds directly to rumors

During an interaction with AS, Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda was asked about speculations linking him to Arsenal. He responded:

"I'm proud, but I always say it: I'm also at a big club, Valladolid."

Confirming that he is learning English and German, Fresneda added:

"I have always valued studies with a view to the future, beyond football. I am a person who likes to learn a lot of languages."

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. So far, he has established himself as a key squad member for his current club after helping them achieve an immediate La Liga promotion last season.

A right-footed full-back blessed with pace and tackling, the nine-cap Spain U19 star was heavily linked with the Gunners this January.

When asked which top right-backs he admires, Fresneda responded:

"It is a fashionable position today as it is valued much more than before and there are great players. Achraf [Hakimi], Reece James and [Trent] Alexander-Arnold are three of the ones I like the most."

Fresneda, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, has made 18 appearances for Valladolid, including 14 La Liga games.

