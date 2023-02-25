Arsenal have opened talks with 21-year-old star over a new contract - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with defensive mainstay William Saliba over a possible contract extension.

Saliba has been a crucial player for the Gunners this season. Since returning from his loan spell at Olympique de Marseille, Saliba has made 25 appearances for the Gunners. He, along with Gabriel Magalhaes, has helped the club keep nine clean sheets across competitions.

Arsenal Pooh @ArsenalPooh 🏽 Everyone's though until they meet Saliba 🫡 Everyone's though until they meet Saliba 🫡👊🏽https://t.co/KmT7kJeQwx

The Frenchman's presence provides Mikel Arteta's side with an extra level of security at the back. He is currently contracted until the end of the 2023-24 season.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have started actively working on extending his stay.

Apart from Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka are also reportedly discussing a potential extension of their current deal.

Meanwhile, Gabriel and Gabriel Martinelli signed contract extensions earlier this season.

Arsenal star William Saliba revealed pride of wearing the club's jersey

William Saliba has been an Arsenal player since joining the club from Saint-Etienne in 2019.

However, he spent loan spells at Ligue 1 sides OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille before playing a single game for the Gunners. Speaking about his time away from the club, the defender said (via the Gunners' official website):

“It helped me a lot because when you are a young player you have to play to improve, so that’s why I took the chance to improve, make mistakes and grow up as well. It was a good experience for me, and I came back better."

Saliba further added:

“I didn’t play one single game here so I always thought about that. I couldn’t leave this amazing club without playing so I always had it in my head to come back and play."

Salba revealed that he had doubts about whether he would become a regular at the north London club upon his return from loan. He said:

“Before I returned, I wanted to play every game but I didn’t know if that would happen. I worked hard and everyone at the club helped me to be a good starter, but it is not finished. I have to keep going and training hard because we are all good; even the players who don’t start. We are all at the same level so that’s good competition."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



“Since first time fans sang my chant, I’m always happy. I can’t smile in the game because I have to be focused! I love it so much”. William Saliba: “I want to win everything possible here at Arsenal — and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title”“Since first time fans sang my chant, I’m always happy. I can’t smile in the game because I have to be focused! I love it so much”. William Saliba: “I want to win everything possible here at Arsenal — and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title” ⚪️🔴 #AFC“Since first time fans sang my chant, I’m always happy. I can’t smile in the game because I have to be focused! I love it so much”. https://t.co/gN36mKYU9y

The Frenchman also said that his aim as a Gunner is to win as many trophies as possible:

“I want to win everything possible here, and to put the club back on the very top. I want to win every title."

The player has certainly proven his quality as an Arsenal mainstay and helped his side to the top of the Premier League table.

Poll : 0 votes