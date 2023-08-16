Arsenal outcast receives offer to leave permanently from Premier League club - Reports

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is reportedly the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest.

Tavares is currently the Gunners' fourth-choice left-back behind Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber and Kieran Tierney. Even with Timber reportedly suffering a long-term injury, the Portuguese defender is unlikely to get a look-in and doesn't seem to be in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday, August 16, that Arsenal have received a formal proposal from Forest for Tavares. Additionally, the Tricky Trees are also in negotiations with the player regarding personal terms.

Romano provided the update via a post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Nottingham Forest submit formal proposal to sign Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on permanent deal.

"Forest trying top signing as new fullback as negotiations are still ongoing also on player side. Deal on."

Tavares could prove to be the Gunners' fifth departure from the senior team this summer should the move go through. They have let go of Granit Xhaka, Matt Turner and Pablo Mari, while choosing not to renew Ainsley Maitland-Niles' contract.

Forest have already done some business with last season's Premier League runners-up, signing Turner earlier this month. They have also brought in Anthony Elanga, Chris Wood and Ola Aina, while selling Sam Surridge and Braian Ojeda.

Steve Cooper's side have chosen not to re-sign Jesse Lingard, Andre Ayew and Jack Colback. Renan Lodi and Keylor Navas have returned to Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain respectively after the end of their loan spells.

Nuno Tavares made only a handful of appearances for Arsenal after joining in 2021

Arsenal signed Nuno Tavares from SL Benfica in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £8 million. He was originally brought in as a back-up for Kieran Tierney, but became third choice after Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival last summer.

Tavares made 28 appearances across competitions for the Gunners in his debut season, scoring once and assisting twice. However, he was often inconsistent and couldn't replicate Tierney's intensity or work-rate. This led to Mikel Arteta even deploying Granit Xhaka ahead of him at left-back on a few occasions.

Following Zinchenko's arrival, Tavares was loaned out to Olympique Marseille for the duration of the 2022-23 campaign. The Portuguese defender was excellent for the French giants, scoring a commendable six goals in 31 Ligue 1 matches as they finished third in the standings.