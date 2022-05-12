Arsenal place 21-year-old attacker at the 'top of the list' but need UCL football to complete transfer - Reports

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo this summer. The Gunners have even placed him at the 'top of the list' for their summer transfers. However, they will need to ensure they are playing Champions League football next season in order to bring the Dutchman to the Emirates.

Gakpo came through PSV's academy and made his senior debut for the club in 2018. He has since made 134 appearances, scoring 42 goals and making 33 assists across competitions.

The Dutchman has scored 21 goals and made 15 assists in 46 appearances this season across competitions. For a club like Arsenal, who've had problems with goalscoring this season, he could be a brilliant addition. The Gunners have scored the lowest number of goals (56) in the top seven of the Premier League so far this campaign.

Their top scorer is Bukayo Saka with 12 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions. Their two main strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, have managed just 15 goals across competitions between them. Both players are also out of contract in the summer and a new contract hasn't been signed yet.

Hence, Mikel Arteta will look to bolster his attack this summer. The club's recruitment team are very interested in Gakpo. The Dutchman has also previously revealed that he was a fan of Arsenal and Thierry Henry.

However, if the Gunners don't make it to the Champions League, they could lose the winger to Manchester City or Liverpool, who are also interested.

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur in hopes of securing Champions League football

When it comes to qualifying for the Champions League next season, the Gunners can seal it as early as Thursday, May 12. They face their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If the Gunners win, they will confirm their spot in next year's UCL at the expense of their rivals.

They are currently fourth in the table, four points above fifth-placed Tottenham. Even if Arsenal lose, they will still have a one-point lead with just two games remaining. Their last two fixtures are Newcastle United away and Everton at home.

Needless to say, it is one of the biggest North London Derbies in recent history. It could also go a long way in deciding whether the Gunners are able to sign Gakpo or not.

