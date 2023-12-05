Arsenal planning concrete January move to sign Premier League midfielder despite high financial demands: Reports

According to Caughtoffside, Arsenal are looking to make a concrete January move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who could cost as much as £60 million.

Arsenal signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice in the summer and the latter has often been shifted between the No.6 and No.8 position. Jorginho, however, has filled in for the injured Thomas Partey.

Partey, however, has been linked with a January move to Saudi Arabia. Arsenal, on the other hand, are keen on signing Luiz. The Gunners were interested in Luiz in the summer as well but their £25 million bid was rejected by Villa.

Unai Emery's team are currently fourth in the Premier League and are fighting to secure qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League. Luiz has been a key player for the team this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Aston Villa are reluctant to part ways with the midfielder in the middle of the season but a £60 million offer from Mikel Arteta's side could be too good to refuse.

Douglas Luiz recently signed a new deal with Villa until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of £55 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager speaks about the diverse scorers in the team

Nine different players have scored Arsenal's last 14 goals across competitions. Six different players were on the scoresheet when Arteta's side defeated RC Lens 6-0 in the UEFA Champions League on November 29.

It's a great sign for the team as goals are now distributed among many players. Mikel Arteta has now shared his take on the matter, telling the media (via Arsenal's website):

"It's really good, that means that the team has goals. They come from different places and that makes it more unpredictable and the players are eager to score as well. Last year we had something very similar to that, we shared the goals in a great way and we have to continue to do that."

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League table with 34 points from 14 matches. They take on Luton Town next in a Premier League away clash on December 5.