Arsenal planning swoop for talented Barcelona youngster - Reports

Arsenal and Barcelona could be up for a serious battle in the coming days with the Gunners said to be exploring the possibility of snapping up one of the brightest prospects at Camp Nou this summer.

According to reports, Arsenal have joined a list of clubs who are looking to snatch promising midfielder Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona. The player is currently at loggerheads with the Blaugrana's hierarchy over a contract extension, which the Gunners consider a great opportunity to make a move for.

The report mentions that the Premier League giants have already initiated contact with the midfielder's representatives in a bid to lure him to the Emirates Stadium. However, nothing has been said about the response from the player's camp.

Ilaix Moriba came into the limelight last season after earning promotion from Barcelona's youth setup into the senior team. The midfielder made his debut appearance for the club in the 2-0 defeat of Cornella in the Copa Del Rey on January 21.

After finishing the season with a goal and three assists to his name from 18 appearances, many tipped Moriba to become a future star at Barcelona. However, given the situation surrounding the player at Camp Nou at the moment, it doesn't look like he'll stay at the club beyond the summer.

Ilaix Moriba's situation at Barcelona

Following Ilaix Moriba's decent start to life in the senior team, Barcelona tried to tie the midfielder down to a new deal this summer. However, their efforts have proved fruitless so far as both parties failed to find an agreement in terms of wages. The 18-year-old reportedly wants a significant pay rise but the club isn't willing to meet his demands owing to its poor financial situation right now.

The two parties appear to have fallen out, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently condemning the player and revealing that he would be sold if a decent offer lands on the table this summer.

According to reports, the Blaugrana want a fee in the region of €25 million to part ways with Moriba. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are said to have offered him a better contract.

